Voter registration deadline for Kansas City municipal primary election looms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March 8 is the last day for voters in Kansas City, Missouri, to register for the city’s municipal primary election, which is set to occur on April 4.

No excuse in-person absentee voting, which is when voters are able to vote in person with their local election authority for two weeks prior to every election without needing an excuse to do so, opens on March 21.

In-person absentee voting began on Feb. 21. The deadline to vote absentee in-person is 5 p.m. on March 3.

There are 69 poll locations across Kansas City, Missouri.

All absentee by mail ballots must be notarized (except those submitted by a permanently disabled voter ), signed and received by the Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on April 4. Requests for ballots to be mailed to you must be received 5 p.m. on March 22. Ballots will begin being mailed to voters starting six weeks prior to the election.

You can apply to absentee vote by mail here . Once an application is received, a ballot will be mailed to the voter within three business days once the ballot is available.

The current ballot includes the mayor’s race and 10 council member races as well as Question 1, which regards imposing an additional sales tax of 3% on the retail sale of recreational marijuana.

