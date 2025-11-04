KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters on both sides of the state line are headed to the polls today.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. in Missouri.

Voters headed to the polls in Missouri and Kansas today

One of the biggest issues on the ballot on the Missouri side is in Independence.

Independence School District voters will decide Tuesday whether to keep the district's 4-day school week for the next 10 years, a schedule the district has used for the past three school years.

If the ballot measure doesn't pass Tuesday, the district will have to transition back to a 5-day week next school year.

Jackson County voters will also decide whether to make the County Assessor position an election position.

Currently, the county assessor is appointed by the County Executive.

If this measure is approved, a new assessor would be elected in 2028.

On the Kansas side, polls are opening at 7 a.m.

One of the biggest issues for voters in Johnson County, will be in Prairie Village.

Voters there are deciding whether to abandon the mayor-council form of government.

If the abandon government petition passes, Kansas state law allows Prairie Village to still operate business as usual.

A new form of government would need to be proposed and passed before anything would change.

Voters in Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas are also electing new Mayors today.

Polls are open on both sides of the state line until 7 p.m.

