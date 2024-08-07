Voters in Platte County reject jail expansion for 2nd time

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The fate of the jail in Platte County continues to linger as voters said "no" to two questions on the ballot that would have helped pay for an expansion.

The first question was about taking out $85 in bonds to help pay for the jail. The second question was about a 1/2 cent sales tax for 20 years to help pay for the bonds.

Both had to be approved to move forward.

In a statement provided to KSHB 41, Commissioner Joe Vanover said, “Our situation will only get worse. More and more Platte County citizens will feel firsthand the impact of soft-on-crime policies."

Marlon Martinez For the past years, Platte County has been grappling with an urgent issue: overcrowding at its county jail.

Voters have rejected the jail expansion measure twice — the first "no" came in 2019.

Platte County Jail was planned to be a 20-year solution for the county, but it has surpassed the years it was designed for.

Eric Zahnd, prosecuting attorney in Platte County, previously told KSHB 41 that if the expansion was rejected again, then the county commission would "have to go back to the drawing board and figure something out."

__

