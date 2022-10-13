Voters will be asked to approve $50 million in bonds to fund affordable housing in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO — The Neighborhood Planning Committee passed a resolution to make certain if voters approve a $50 million bond issue the money would be sent to the Housing Trust Fund

Question 2 on the November ballot in KCMO asks voters to approve issuing $50 million dollars in general obligation bonds to fund affordable housing and remove blight.

The Neighborhood Planning Committee passed a resolution that will guarantee the money will be sent to the Housing Trust Fund.

Members of KC Tenants shared stories and the hardships of lives derailed by homeless and by housing too expensive to afford.

“It wasn’t long before I found myself homeless and couch surfing for 6 months before I could no longer afford an apartment in midtown,” one member of KC Tenants told councilmembers.

The resolution passed unanimously.

“Together we can ensure every person in our city is housed, fed, and given access to the resources needed to have a health safe and joyful life,” a KC Tenants member said.

Councilwoman Melissa Robinson and leaders with KC Tenants said the money, if approved, will help those at or below 30% of the Area Median Income find housing they can afford.

“This resolution today marks and ensures that $50 million dollars is going to go truly to affordable housing,” said Johnathan Duncan, a KC Tenants leader.

“The second thing is that the money will actually go into the Housing Trust Fund it wont be used on other city needs but it’ll be designated for our Housing Trust Fund,” said 3rd District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson.

City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson and leaders with KC Tenants say the money will help house those at or below 30% of the Area Median Income.

“Looking at individuals that make about $18,000 dollars a year or so, they don’t make enough to receive a subsidy or subsidized housing from the Housing Authority,” said Councilwoman Robinson. "But they also can’t afford market rate rent, so were looking at individuals that can afford about $600 dollars or so for an apartment.”

Duncan, with KC Tenants, added that 30 percent AMI, which for most people who don’t know. is around $500 dollars for a one bedroom versus the 60 percent AMI which is $1,200 dollars for a one bedroom," Duncan said. "This is truly affordable housing,” Duncan said.

KC Tenant leaders and Councilwoman Robinson tell KSHB 41 News the forwarding of this resolution to city council is a great first step in fixing the housing crisis.

“If we have individuals who are working, who are living, who are being productive in this city, then we have a stronger city and so this is a great deep need that we need to prioritize.” Councilwoman Robinson said.

