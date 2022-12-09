Voting begins in Habitat for Humanity gingerbread house fundraiser

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The public can now vote for its favorite gingerbread house in a fundraiser for Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity .

Each vote costs $1. People can vote as often as they’d like, thus allowing the nonprofit to collect more in donations.

Supporters of Habitat for Humanity created gingerbread houses for the third annual Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays event.

Money raised from the fundraiser will help the eastern Jackson County chapter of the nationwide organization build and renovate real houses locally.

The gingerbread houses are display at Bass Pro Shops in Independence, Missouri, from Dec. 9 to Dec. 24. You can also view and vote for the houses online by visiting the fundraiser’s website .

“It’s just been phenomenal to see the community’s response. We’re very grateful,” said Kerry Essmann, the development director forTruman Heritage Habitat for Humanity’s.

The organization hopes to raise $30,000 with the event.

KSHB 41 News created a gingerbread house and added it to the competition.

—