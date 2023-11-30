Waldo businesses welcome potential new tenants at old Brandsmart building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A building left vacant for almost two decades could have a new life.

An owner of the old Brandsmart building near W Gregory Boulevard and Wornall Road says they’re moving forward with new tenants.

“I kept dreaming of it being some kind of restaurant or bar,” said Morgan Georgie, owner and creative director at Ampersand. “There’s a lot of things happening here, and it would be really exciting to see more and more growth.”

Businesses that have been in the area as long as the building has sat vacant said now is the right time to add to the landscape.

“It’s great. We need something like that in the neighborhood,” said James Howell, owner of Salon Mir. “It won’t be such a blight. You, know it will actually be finished.”

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge talked to the owner of the building, Christina Abnos. She said they have two tenants lined up: a coffee shop and brewery.

Abnos said plans for apartments on the third level and other businesses below is still in the works.

McLain’s Bakery, which anchors the corner of Gregory and Rockhill Road, said they would welcome another business to the community.

“Waldo is filled with some of the best local bakeries, coffee shops and breweries in Kansas City. Between us, Heirloom, Crows Coffee, City Barrel, BKS, & KC Bier Co., it’s no wonder people want in on the action,” the bakery in a statement to KSHB 41.

Abnos hopes to open the first slate of business by fall of 2024.

