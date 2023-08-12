'Walk the kennels, you might fall in love': Wayside Waifs holds puppy adoption special

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 70 puppies are waiting at Wayside Waifs for a chance at a good home.

The animal shelter notes it isn’t often there are this many puppies available for adoption. It is almost at capacity, so in an effort to clear out kennels and find the pups a good home, the organization is holding a weekend-long adoption event.

Puppies 6 months and younger are $75. Each dog is up-to-date on its age-appropriate vaccinations, spayed or neutered and microchipped. People who adopt this weekend will get 50% off August puppy training so both owner and pup start off on the right paw.

“So you want to make sure and assess your lifestyle. Is your family ready for an active puppy? Maybe not. So maybe a senior animal is the right fit for you,” said Robin Rowland, VP of Donor Communications for Wayside Waifs. “Puppies take a lot of time and attention. They also give a lot of love. If you've got an animal in the home as well, you need to make sure that they are going to be welcoming to a puppy.”

Rowland said their volunteers and staff will help prospective owners find the right pet for their lifestyle. She said people can go online to browse the dogs available, but also recommends coming in and walking the kennels.

“You might fall in love that day. You might not. We really encourage people to just come out and meet the animals and see if there could be a match,” Rowland said.

The adoption center is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. If you can’t adopt but want to help, Rowland said they need dog food for their pet pantry.

“When pet owners are really struggling to feed their animals, we want to help provide meet that need. So we have a free pet food pantry where we give out free pet food and other supplies, kitty litter as well,” Rowland said.

You can drop off dry dog food or purchase it online and send it to the shelter.

