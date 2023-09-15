WaPo: Former Overland Park PD Chief Donchez resigned for ‘family matters’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now former Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez told The Washington Post earlier this week his sudden resignation this week was for personal reasons.

On Tuesday night, an Overland Park spokesperson sent an e-mail to Kansas City media outlets that Donchez had resigned effective immediately and that Deputy Chief Simon Hopper would serve as interim chief.

Details about the sudden resignation were hard to come by Tuesday night, as the city declined further comment citing personnel.

On Wednesday, KSHB 41 News contacted all members of the Overland Park City Council, some of whom said they learned of Donchez’s resignation at the same time as everyone else Tuesday night.

Later Wednesday, the city released an e-mail that had been sent by Sheila Albers, whose 17-year-old son John was killed by a former police officer with the department in 2018, to Mayor Curt Skoog and City Manger Lori Curtis. The e-mail recounted a “heated exchange” between Albers and then-Chief Donchez before a City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.

The release of the e-mail led to speculation that Donchez had resigned as a result, though in his interview with the Post, Donchez disputed that account.

Donchez, who had been with the department since 2014, told the Post he was not forced to resign.

“I’ve got a lot of things going on back home in Pennsylvania and that is drawing me back home, to be with my family,” Donchez told the paper.

