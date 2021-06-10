Warrensburg man dies in Pettis County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Warrensburg man died Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Pettis County.

Terence C. Culler, 29, was driving a Chrysler 300 westbound on Easter Road near Hollenbeck Road shortly after 5:15 p.m. when his car crested a hill at the same time as an eastbound vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report.

Culler overcorrected and went off the road on the road side, striking a utility pole and overturning, according to the crash report. He was ejected from the vehicle and died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The Highway Patrol has reported 34 traffic fatalities in Troop A so far this year.