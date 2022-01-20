Warrensburg R-VI School District cancels class for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warrensburg R-VI School District has canceled class for the rest of the week due to inclement weather and increased staff and student absences.
In a message on the district’s website, it says students and staff have been out due to COVID-19, among other health-related issues.
There will be no virtual learning Thursday and Friday.
Additionally, Adventure Club is canceled Thursday and Friday, and activities scheduled for Thursday through Sunday are canceled.
Last week, the district held virtual classes on Friday due to an increase in staff absences.