Warrensburg R-VI School District cancels class for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warrensburg R-VI School District has canceled class for the rest of the week due to inclement weather and increased staff and student absences.

In a message on the district’s website , it says students and staff have been out due to COVID-19, among other health-related issues.

There will be no virtual learning Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, Adventure Club is canceled Thursday and Friday, and activities scheduled for Thursday through Sunday are canceled.