Warrensburg R-VI School District to hold virtual classes Friday due to staff absences

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in the Warrensburg R-VI School District will attend classes virtually on Friday, due to an increase in staff absences.

In a Facebook post , the district said it currently isn't able to cover the positions in time to hold class in person on Friday.

The district will use a Alternative Method of Instruction Day, which is used when meeting in person isn't possible.

Students earn attendance by completing assignments given by teachers and it's counted as a regular in person day.

The district said it will notify families if more AMI days are necessary.

This marks the latest district to have to make adjustments because of staff absences.

On Wednesday, the Bonner Springs Schools District closed schools through the end of the week.

And on Thursday, the De Soto School District announced it would close buildings on Friday, because of an increase in staff absences.