Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools tells parents to prepare for school closures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools told families to "start preparing" for COVID-19-related school closures.

KCKPS posted the warning on social media saying that families should start looking into child care options.

RELATED | Kansas City school districts see higher absence rates as COVID-19 cases surge

The district also sent an email update to families about how COVID-19 is impacting the district and how to prepare.

"Start getting a child care plan in place now. The reality is we may get to a point where bringing students into the building is not possible due to high COVID-19 cases, staffing shortages or even lack of transportation services," the email said. "While it would be helpful to have notice of a school closure from the district days in advance, the reality is that may not be possible. That is why we ask you to prepare now."

KCKPS earlier Thursday also announced that there will be bus delays Friday due to staffing shortages.

The district also asked that students wear well fitting masks and those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.

KCKPS also announced that they are changing their COVID-19 case reporting process.

Usually, the district would send out a communication to the entire school if a student or staff member has tested positive, but because of the increase in cases, KCKPS will now only notify the staff member or family of a student who has been exposed to someone who tested postive.

Bonner Springs Edwardsville School, Eudora School District and De Soto School District have all announced closures this week due to an increase in illness-related absences.