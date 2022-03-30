Warriors' Ascent hosts 50th retreat for veterans, first responders

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A local non-profit organization is helping veterans and first responders struggling with emotional and mental trauma.

This week, Warriors' Ascent is putting on its 50th five-day retreat. The program has saved hundreds of lives over the years.

Robyn Reeds, a sergeant at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, never imagined she'd be climbing up a 40-foot pole, but that's exactly what she did Wednesday at the Heartland Presbyterian Center in Parkville.

"It was hard, I'm scared to death of heights," Reeds said.

One step at a time, and with the encouragement of others below, she made it to the top of the pole while tethered to a rope.

After a few moments of working up the courage, she jumped off, hoping to leave the pain of her past behind her.

The "Leap of Faith" exercise is one of the ceremonies part of the Warriors' Ascent retreat.

Reeds said the experience is life-changing.

"It has helped me just within a couple of days," Reeds said. "I just completely feel like a new person, and I believe that anybody else that comes to this, they are going to get a lot of healing."

Now in its sixth year, Warriors' Ascent has served 500 veterans and first responders struggling with emotional and mental trauma.

Executive director Mike Kenny said the program focuses on empowerment of the mind, body and soul.

"What our program is about is giving people that sense of agency, showing them that they have more control over their lives than they think, certainly not every facet, but some very important aspects, self-care is one major component that we really try to accentuate," Kenny said.

Throughout the week, participants open up to each other about their own struggles and learn to trust each other.

For army veteran Cara Harms, the program helps tear down walls from her years in the military.

"You're kind of expected to be tough as nails and not have to talk about things because it's just the way it is, and I think this program really brings it to light that the more we talk about those things the better we are as people," Harms said.

Harms said she's grateful to Warriors' Ascent for the unconditional love and acceptance that makes her feel like a different person.

"This just brings you peace, and if people can find peace I think we'd be a lot happier all the way around," Harms said.