Water conservation order lifted in Atchison, emergency order remains

ATCHISON, Kan. — People living in Atchison, Kansas, can use water at normal rates despite the Missouri River remaining at low levels.

A water emergency remains in place as a result of low levels caused by ice jams north of Omaha, Nebraska.

Amy Finch, Atchison city manager, said in an email the river level is up slightly from last week.

In a Dec. 31 update, residents were told that a second auxiliary pump was installed to replenish tank reserves.

The low river levels are a change for residents.

“Always high. Always flooding," Chelsea Thummel said. "Definitely different than it being low.”

Thummel works at Mueller's Bar, located next to the river. She also has lived in the city her whole life and had to make changes when mandatory conservation efforts were put in place.

"I have three kids of my own, so we definitely had to consume water very appropriately," Thummel said. "We made it. Thank goodness for water bottles and boiling, but I’m glad it’s back to normal."

Water is a necessity for businesses like Pete's Steakhouse, and they're thinking about what to do if conservation orders return.

"The only thing we can do, thinking of doing, is going to paper plates," said co-owner Revekka Tsamolias.

Conserving water is not new for Tsamolias. It was something she had to do growing up in Greece.

"You don’t run the water when you brush your teeth. You don’t run the water when you take a shower," she said.

In a statement, the city said the water emergency will remain in effect until river levels return to normal.

