Water-main break forces Rockhurst High to send students home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A broken water main in south Kansas City, Missouri, has disrupted service in the area and led Rockhurst High School to send students home for the day.

A spokesperson for the private school, which is located at 9301 State Line Road, confirmed that the decision was made to cancel afternoon classes due to a lack of water pressure.

The utility interruption prevented toilets from being flushed and water fountains from working, creating unsanitary and unsafe conditions for students.

Rockhurst made the decision shortly after 11 a.m. to send students home for the day.

Kids who drove to school or carpooled with student drivers were released, while those needing to arrange a ride were fed lunch.

Students, faculty and staff had access to a port-a-potty at Rockhurst High School’s baseball field in lieu of working plumbing.

School officials were told the water main break occurred in the area of West 89th Street and State Line Road, but details of the break and its circumstances weren’t immediately available from the city’s water department.

Rockhurst had finished two of four planned class blocks and students will not have to make up the missed class time.

Practices for the Hawkleys fall sports team also may be impacted, if service cannot be restored before the afternoon when the football, soccer, cross country, and swimming and diving teams are slated to workout.