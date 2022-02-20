Watterson family honors late daughter's 13th birthday by giving back to Ronald McDonald House

OLATHE, Kan. — Dylynn Watterson was born to her parents Heather and David Watterson on Feb. 16, 2009, brightening their lives.

“She had the best outlook on life, and she taught us to embrace every day and every day is a good day,” Heather Watterson said.

However, at the age of 1, Dylynn was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension.

Having to live with an oxygen machine and feeding tube, Dylynn fought for her life day in and day out.

“Every day is a good day, that’s her saying," Watterson said. "Every day is a good day, regardless of the pain and the hurt and whatever she was going through. Every day was a good day."

But in 2013, tragedy struck the Watterson household suddenly.

“We were taking a family trip to Seattle, and she was on continuous oxygen all the time. But we were taking a trip to Seattle, and she ended up getting a cold, and the cold was detrimental,” Watterson said.

Heather and David Watterson lost their little girl at the age of 4.

“I miss her upbeat positive personality, her giggle. Her giggle would get everybody," Watterson said. "She had a quick wit. She was hilarious. I miss everything about her."

By her bedside for nearly a month in the hospital, both parents say those were some of their darkest days.

However, it was during that time family, friends and the Ronald McDonald House gave them more than just a helping hand.

“They gave us a place to stay when we couldn’t afford a hotel room for a month at a time,” Watterson said. “When Dylynn was in the hospital, they gave us like McBucks in the room, and you can cash in those McBucks for a toy.

"You can take a toy from here, and take it over to the hospital for your kid, or like a sibling, because there were families there, and they can get a toy and take it over to their siblings, or they can grab a toy for themselves."

Realizing how much the Ronald McDonald House helped their family, for eight years on Dylynn's birthday, the Wattersons have gathered family and friends to drop off money, toys and soda can tabs to help others.

“We benefited from that charity when we needed them, and so we can still celebrate her birthday and give her gifts, but the gifts are going back to somebody else,” Watterson said.

Over the last eight years, the Wattersons have collected thousands of dollars in toys and money with the help of family and friends.

“I would say every year we collect about $10,000 dollars in toys, so if we do eight years of that, that's probably $80,000 worth of toys,” Watterson said. “We did an online donation in her name [last year,] and it was $11,000. And then this year, we’ve done the online donation which has raised $5,000.”

As the years go by and they continue to miss their daughter, the Wattersons say they will continue to help other families through the times they need it most.