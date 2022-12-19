Ways to keep your pets safe as winter storm approaches Kansas City region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a major winter storm expected in the Kansas City region later this week, KC Pet Project is offering advice on how to keep your pets safe.

KC Pet Project says owners should have proper shelter for pets, but if possible, they should be brought inside.

If an animal is kept in a shelter outside, KC Pet Project says straw should be used for insulation and warmth over hay.

Fresh food and water should be kept out and the water should be checked frequently because it can freeze quickly.

KC Pet Project also says if it finds animals exposed to winter conditions, they may be seized immediately and it could result in prosecution of owners for animal cruelty.

If your pet is missing, KC Pet Project advises to come to shelter to see if the pet is missing and the report it online.

Those who wish to report an animal left outside during winter conditions can do so by calling 311 or using KC Pet Project's online portal .

—