Wayside Waifs needs donations after influx of homeless pets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wayside Waifs is asking for in-kind donations after an influx of animals in recent weeks, including 57 dogs rescued from a Louisiana puppy mill .

The nonprofit, which is the largest pet-adoption campus in Kansas City , is asking for donations of dog toys, blankets, hot dogs and spray cheese, in particular.

Donations can be dropped off at the donation bin inside the vestibule at Wayside Waifs’ main entrance, located at 3901 Martha Truman Road.

A complete list of items needed for the care and training of the animals is available online.

Wayside Waifs, which is wholly supported by donations from the public, also has an Amazon wishlist for those desiring to send items directly to the charity.

