Wayside Waifs takes part in NBC’s 'Clear the Shelters' campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelters around the United States are hoping to “Clear the Shelters” this weekend, including Wayside Waifs here in Kansas City.

Wayside Waifs, along with several other shelters in the Kansas City area, are partnering up with NBC to get all dogs and cats adopted.

"It was so exciting, several long-timers found their forever loving homes," Wayside Waifs vice president of donor relations and communications Robin Rowland said.

On Friday, 93 animals were adopted from Wayside Waifs, including a guinea pig. Around 100 animals still remained as of Saturday morning.

Rowland said that all animals at the shelter have been spayed and neutered, are fully vaccinated and have been micro-chipped.

"Whatever they've needed to become healthy, happy, they are ready to go," she said.

At Wayside Waifs, all pet adoptions are $35.

At KC Pet Project, dogs 30 lbs and more are $30. Adult cats are $30 as well.