'We about cried': Vandalism sets back Roeland Park community garden feeding families in need

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The Seeds that Feed the Need community garden in Roeland Park is typically the site of vivacious new sprouts, but over the weekend, the garden was left with nothing to see.

The community garden recognized for its generous donation has been around for 15 years, serving dozens of families in the Kansas City metro area. Judy Parker, coordinator for the garden, said it's been a major part of her life.

“It means a lot to me because I love the garden anyway, and being in charge of it here has been a lot of fun, and I enjoy working with the volunteers that come," Parker said.

Funded by the City of Roeland Park, Seeds that Feed the Need Garden provides fresh produce to two food bank each month.

“We just take our stuff over there and the people really enjoy getting the fresh vegetables," Parker said.

But the peace of this compassionate project was shattered when volunteers discovered the garden was broken into over the weekend.

“We about cried and it's just really sad," Parker said. “People are not good all the time. It's sad that they would try and steal things from that. We've got a nice sign out front that says, 'This is a donation garden,' so it's real upsetting.”

The garden, which is open for anyone, unfortunately has been through this scenario before. Its shed was broken into three years ago losing many essential garden material.

Parker said the impact goes beyond the garden; many of the veggies take anywhere up to 60 days to grow, which sets them back in providing for those that depend on their garden.

“If they came in and wanted to eat something, that would be different. But just to destroy it, it's hard.”

Parker said their love for the garden will not be diminished, their mission will continue as they plan to replant all the lost crop.

The garden is always looking for volunteers, you can check out its website if you would like to learn how you can help.

