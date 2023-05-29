'We are all resilient': Wounded veterans share experiences through music

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Resilient — a band composed of five members, three of which are wounded veterans — performed for Celebration at the Station over Memorial Day weekend.

Together, the men share their experiences through music.

"It’s a crazy visual — here is a guy with no legs rolling up to a drum set,” said Cpl. Juan Dominguez of the Marine Corps.

Dominquez, the band's drummer, served with the 3rd Batallion, 5th Marines in Afghanistan in 2010. After stepping on a land mine, he became a triple amputee.

But in 2013, he said he found his calling after joining the band.

“For me, God gave me a second chance at life,” Dominguez said.

Fellow wounded bandmates Timothy Donley, lead singer, and Nathan Kalwicki, guitarist, also served in Afghanistan with the Marine Corps.

“We have scars that are more obvious than most,” said Cpl. Donley.

Donley joined in 2011 and was part of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines. One month after being deployed in January 2012, he was injured.

In retirement, he chose to focus on music, aware that the visual of his wounds speaks directly to "very serious trauma."

“You are how God made you and you carry the scars that life lays on you,” he said.

From brothers on the battlefield to brothers on the stage, the group has found strength in one another for the past decade.

“We all have the ability, that resilient spirit to be able to bounce back from anything,” Dominguez said. "... We are all resilient."

For more information about the group, visit their website HERE.

