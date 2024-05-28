'We are the West Bottoms': Development set to bring new life to historic KC neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Historic West Bottoms, a once thriving entertainment district that has been largely overlooked for decades, is set to undergo a multi-million-dollar development.

It's a neighborhood known for its rich history, food, antique stores, but in recent years many buildings have been sitting empty.

“When we moved down here, there was no one here except the lunchbox," said Terry Sanchez, owner of Weird Stuff Antiques.

Sanchez moved his business to the area nearly a decade ago. He said since being moving, the area has been quiet.

“It's slow," Sanchez said. "I mean it's mostly trucks down here with the commercial businesses and stuff.”

A new development plan by Somera Road Inc. hopes to bring new life to an area that once was one of Kansas City's gathering hub.

"We are excited to partner with the developers that are coming into the West Bottoms and continue to show them what this area is about, the synergy, the location, the history, but keep what is here," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, vice president of Full Moon Productions.

The new $500 million development looks to bring new apartments, retail and office space. The approved project is set to be completed in phases in the span of 15-20 years.

“Look, in the fall, there's howling werewolves. And in everyday life, there's trains and planes and automobiles. And you're going to be bringing more people, which brings a lot more liveliness," Arnett-Bequeaith said.

Full Moon Productions has been overseeing the entertainment happening in the area like First Fridays and the iconic haunted houses for years. Arnett-Bequeaith alongside other business owners, want to make sure this new development brings new hope for the area, but also maintain what the West Bottoms is known for.

"We want to make the very best district in the United States," Arnett-Bequeaith said. "We're all these years forward, and we now are looking at the revitalization of this amazing district. And what you have to remember, this is original Kansas City. This is where it began.”

You can learn more about this development here.

__