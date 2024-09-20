'We can book this thing for 300 days a year': Hunt family behind $300 million STAR bond project in Olathe

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

—

Olathe City Council approved a nearly 132-acre STAR bond district that is expected to bring major commercial development and sports facilities to the area.

The developers behind the $300 million project are Loretto Holdings, run by the Hunt family. The Chiefs founding family have a history of investment in the Kansas City area.

"If you think about the Jackson County Sports Complex, the two stadiums and uniqueness of all that and my dad's [Clark Hunt's] vision to form Worlds of Fun and also a company called Hunt Midwest Enterprises...there was always an inclination in my father that has filtered down to the rest of us," said Lamar Hunt Jr., president of Loretto Holdings.

KSHB 41

The STAR bond project includes plans for an arena, an athletic complex for hockey competitions and other sports, and an ultra-accessible amusement park.

Hunt Jr. said the park is inspired by his family visiting Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio with his son-in-law's child, Michael.

"Michael was born 10 years ago and he has a very rare genetic condition that keeps him from being able to walk," said James Arkell, chief operating officer of Loretto Holdings. "He has visual issues, he has a feeding tube, he's non-verbal but he's the happiest guy you've ever met in your life."

Credit: James Arkell James Arkell's family visiting Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio.

The accommodations the family wants to provide mirror what they experienced in San Antonio.

They want to provide full wheelchair accessibility at the park and surrounding areas, as well as, employ special needs workers, and build a multi-assistance center incorporating services that will minimize travel for people with special needs.

This would make their park the second of its kind in the world, according to Arkell.

The area of the project is at the Olathe Gateway primarily between 119th Street and Renner Boulevard.

Less than 1/3 of the investment will come from STAR bonds, like the Kansas Speedway and Prairie Fire. STAR bonds aren't a new tax and won't raise taxes.

Credit: Loretto Holdings

They're practically loans the state and other municipalities pay back that utilize sales tax revenue generated at the attraction.

Arkell said: "A lot goes into qualifying for them and we were put through the wringer."

In the qualifying process, Loretto Holdings presented a calendar full of 300 dates of dance competitions, cheer competitions, hockey competitions, and graduations that would happen on-site.

Olathe City Council only approved the STAR bond district. A plan and development agreement still have to be considered.

The family hopes the project can start as soon as possible and be finished in the summer of 2026.

"My son said, 'Where are we building the second one?'" Arkell said. "I said, 'Well, Grandpa and I are gonna get this one done and you all can do the second one.'"

—