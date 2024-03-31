'We can feel love': Shelter KC celebrates Easter with sunrise service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the sun rose on Easter Sunday, the men and women of Shelter KC gathered for fellowship together.

The women’s shelter at Prospect Avenue and East 11th Street hosted a sunrise service bringing together both shelters. Journey Church from Liberty, Missouri, also sent volunteers to worship with residents.

Afterwards, there was an Easter breakfast before residents would celebrate the holiday on their own.

Shelter KC takes in the homeless, but also offers recovery programs for people dealing with substance abuse disorder. It is a Christian-focused rescue mission. For two women, Shelter KC gives them hope.

“I don’t have any family here so it is very important that you know they celebrate these things for us so that we can feel love and feel comfort and that we can feel care and love on us unconditionally," said Dorrine, a Shelter KC resident in the internship program.

"As soon as I walked through those gates they gave me hope, they have made a tremendous impact in my life. There is not anything I don’t learn from the people and the classes that we take," said Samantha, who has been there for five months.

Shelter KC also had an Easter egg hunt in the neighborhood of the women’s shelter and served a Good Friday dinner to residents. People donated food, eggs, candy and more to make the weekend possible.

The shelter is always taking donations. You can learn more on its website.

