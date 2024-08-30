'We cannot lose one more friend': Owner at landmark Kansas City Irish market reacts to death of local chef

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's been an outpouring of memories and condolences in the hours that have passed since the murder of a beloved Kansas City chef.

Shaun Brady, co-owner Brady&Fox, an Irish restaurant, was shot and killed Wednesday evening outside his Brookside business.

While KSHB 41 was in the community Thursday asking about Brady, we stopped by Browne's Irish Marketplace.

People came and went through the landmark Kansas City business, hugging each other tightly and sharing memories of Brady.

Many of them bragged about his delicious homemade pastries and dishes.

They also said he was one of them.

"We're all in shock, absolutely devastated by the shocking and stunning news we thought was wrong…thought we heard it wrong, but we didn't," said Kerry Browne, co-owner of Browne's Irish Marketplace.

Browne has memories of Brady coming into their business and Browne would go to Brady's restaurant for a meal.

She said he would always want you to try one more dish.

Kerry Browne Shaun Brady (right)

It's just the person Brady was that makes his death harder to comprehend.

A juvenile has been charged with second degree murder and other crimes in Brady's killing.

"Shaun would've been the first person to help them," Browne said. "That's what he was…he just wanted to help people. He would've brought them in and given them a meal."

Brady's absence will be notable as the area's Irish community gathers for their big reunion, Irish Fest, over the Labor Day weekend.

"Prayer alone isn't enough," Browne said. "We need to take action. We cannot lose one more friend."

