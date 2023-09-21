'We have a right to know': Family of Alesha Reade still searching for answers in her murder

SIBLEY, Mo. — A family in Clay County is still searching for answers more than two years after the passing of their loved one.

Alesha Reade, 45, was last seen at the Fav Trip gas station at 10507 E. 23rd Street in Independence, Missouri on February 9th, 2021.

She was last known to be a passenger in a dark-colored Volkswagen Passat.

Her remains were later found on Feb. 11, 2021, near Cameron and Easley Roads in rural Clay County.

“Alesha was funny and she would do anything for anybody. I mean, she had a good personality and a good heart,” said Shawnda Reade, Alesha's younger sister. “She’s close to each of us in a different way. She really is.”

The past year has been especially difficult for Reade’s siblings because their mother passed away in November.

She died before getting the answers that would bring closure around her daughter’s murder.

“We promised her she’d have answers before she died, and we didn’t get ‘em,” Reade said.

Not a single tip to the KC Crime Stoppers will bring her back the family, but the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a new task force, created to deep dive into her case, will at least bring about some answers for closure.

“I believe personally that they are looking into a specific group of people. They are just trying to get those last puzzle pieces that they need,” Reade said. “We know and trust that they will not stop the fight until theres answers.”

Right now, the cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest is $7,000. The family also plans to put up fliers this coming Saturday at 9 a.m. in hopes that someone will come forward with tips.

“We start at 23rd Street and we go all the way up 210 and down 435, because that was her stomping ground. So we go from one end to the other,” said Melissa Read, Alesha's sister in law. “The more new eyes to look at it, it can only help.”

They will be meeting at the Sun Fresh Market on 24 Highway in Independence.

