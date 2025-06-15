KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mental health care can be expensive and can vanish during the summer. For some children, that creates a real mental health risk.

“During the summer, school is out, and for some children, that's not always a fun period,” said Vernita McMurtrey, director of development at Lutheran Family and Children’s Services.“Some children are losing the contacts that they've had. They're losing the opportunity to interact with trusted adults and teachers.”

Missouri organization works to close mental health care gap for Jackson County kids

Lutheran Family and Children’s Services is stepping in to close that gap for Jackson County families. The organization is offering free counseling for kids ages 3-19.

McMurtrey said it’s a direct response to rising rates of depression and anxiety, especially among teens.

KSHB Lutheran Family and Children's Services

“We have an urgent situation in Jackson County, a growing problem, a growing concern for mental health support for children, specifically in this age group,” McMurtrey said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 40% of high schoolers reported feeling sad or hopeless in 2023. LFCS called that statistic a mental health crisis.

McMurtrey hopes this program allows Jackson County families to find consistent care and eliminate cost as a barrier to getting help.

Lutheran Family and Children's Services Lutheran Family and Children's Services

“Early intervention is critical for long-term emotional health, and unfortunately, for multiple reasons, the options for children are dwindling instead of growing,” McMurtrey said.

Even when summer is over, McMurtrey said kids can continue whatever mental health avenue they’ve chosen for as long as they need it.

“They do not stop if they don't want to stop; as long as there's a need, we're here,” McMurtrey said.

To schedule an appointment, call 866-326-LFCS. For additional information, email HELP@LFCS.org.

—