'We haven't been through this before': Moundville, Missouri, residents in shock after storm damages city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Moundville, Missouri, a city in Vernon County with a population of less than 100 people, was home to just a few landmarks—a couple of churches, a post office and a gas station.

The town was greatly impacted by storm damage Wednesday morning, leaving it scarred and its residents in shock.

One of those residents was a woman named Donna Newsome, who has lived in Moundville for 47 years.

"We have not been through this before," Newsome said. "This is the first time it's really hit like this."

Newsome said she was in bed while her husband was watching television in another room when the storm hit their home.

"I just can't believe it," Newsome said as she looked around at what was left behind due to the storm's destruction.

A long-standing gas station called Lyman Bott was a total loss, which affected residents as well.

Lots of people from out of town came to help clean up, bringing chainsaws and pickup trucks. One man even set up a place for people to grab food and water if they didn’t have any.

Newsome is staying positive through such a unique time, with the hope that the city will recover.

"Everything is replaceable, we'll get back to going like we were," Newsome said.

