'We just always support them': Liberty community honors fallen firefighter, medic Steve Stanneman

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty community honored fallen firefighter and paramedic Steve Sanneman on Saturday after his fight with pancreatic cancer.

City of Liberty Steve Sanneman

There was a procession that followed his funeral, and streets downtown were filled with police, firefighters, and emergency trucks.

KSHB 41 News staff Procession

"And they were from all over," Doug Bratcher said.

Doug and Jan Bratcher are from Liberty, and wanted to pay tribute to Sanneman.

KSHB 41 News staff Jan and Doug Batcher

Their son is a police officer who knew Sanneman for two decades.

"He met Steve because he fell down a terrain and Steve is the one that got him out," Jan Bratcher said. "That's how they became friends."

The two live close by to the police and fire department.

"We just always support them," Doug Bratcher said. "We just may need them some day ourselves."

At Fire Station 3, where Sanneman worked for 20 years, there are dozens of American flags and a tribute to remember one of their own.

KSHB 41 News staff Honoring Steve Sanneman

"Liberty is a close community," Jan Bratcher said.

A close community that's showing up for a man who served theirs for 20 years.

"I just want to show our support for the fire department,"Doug Bratcher said. "I just want them to know we support them; pray for them."

