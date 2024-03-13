‘We kind of like the Big 12’: Texas Longhorn fans take in Kansas City before school heads for the SEC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament continues this week with the second round of the Men’s tournament slated for Wednesday evening.

Fans filed into the T-Mobile Center to support their team. For some, it is the last chance they will have to enjoy the City of Fountains before moving on to a new conference.

I talked to a group of Texas fans outside the arena. Next year they plan to travel to Nashville for the SEC tournament, along with Oklahoma fans.

“This is our last year here and as hardcore fans we kind of like the Big 12 but we didn’t have a say in it,” said Randy Lee.

Lee, along with a handful of Austin, Texas, residents, have made their way to the tournament for years. Some have been in attendance for two decades.

“We are always in the end zone down there, in a bunch,” he said. “You can’t miss us.”

Inside a watch party at Wednesday at Kansas City's Power and Light District, a family of TCU fans arrived in Kansas City just moments before I talked to them.

“I like the vibes. I like the environment,” TCU Junior Anna Phifer told me. “I definitely think it was worth it to travel and see a new city.”

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are joining the Big 12 next year, so they will be able to make their own memories in Kansas City.

—