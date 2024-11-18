'We love them no matter what': KC Current fans reflect on historic season after semi-final loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Current fans held onto hope until the very end of Sunday's game that they would be returning to CPKC Stadium for the championship game next weekend. Unfortunately, they were met with a disappointing end.

Even though fans were bummed about Sunday's loss, they told KSHB 41 News they couldn't be prouder of the women on the pitch.

"It was not the outcome we wanted but at least they gave us a good game," Abigail Dieter said. "I was on the edge of my seat the whole time."

Waves of teal wrapped up a historic season for the KC Current at Sunday's stadium watch party for the semi-final game against the Orlando Pride. A playoff run, a brand new stadium and a team of fierce players created a super fan base in Kansas City.

Richard Harper is one of the dedicated fans who has been at nearly every game for the last three years. In the supporter's section, he's known as 'Teal Man', donning teal-dyed skin, a red glitter beard and a Scottish kilt.

"The whole thing behind it for me is strong women raised me, and strong women supported me all my life," Harper said. "If this is what I can do to help give back to those women and support them in this way and do all that I can do, then I'll be the best crazy guy I can be."

Women's soccer didn't always have a strong fan base, but in the last few years, more people are tacking on the teal.

"When I was growing up, I don't think I ever went to a women's sporting event, certainly not a professional women's sporting event," Dieter said. "I think it's really incredible that young girls and young women have these role models they can look up to."

Younger fans, like 10-year-old Dany Elrod, visited CPKC Stadium for the first time on Sunday. She looks up to the Current athletes not only as a role model, but as teachers for her own soccer team.

"You learn some of the moves that they do and you can be inspired by them," Elrod said.

The CPKC Stadium is the only women's purpose sports stadium in the world, and it's where the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will face off for the championship match.

The stadium's general manager and vice president of business operations explained the Current has been at the forefront for guiding the momentum of women's sports.

"It felt really good and appropriate for the NWSL to choose us as the space to have the championship match no matter what," Stefanie Tomlin said. "We're the mecca of women's sports right now."

KC Current may not be the 2024 NWSL champions, but they've certainly left their mark.

"I have an only child and she's a girl so for her to come out and see women's professional sports has been awesome," Francisco Santiago said. "Kansas City has kind of led the way throughout the world when it comes to women's sports."

The championship game starts at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 23.

