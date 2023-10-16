'We need to be with each other': KC Jewish Culture Fest concludes with solidarity gathering for Israel

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Those in attendance at the Stand Together With Israel Community Gathering held Sunday at the conclusion of the Kansas City Jewish Culture Fest said "it's hard" to fathom the violence taking place in the Middle East.

Calls for peace have been made from both sides — Israelis and Palestinians — but as war rages on, Rabbi David Glickman said leaning on his community is more important than ever.

“Given the attacks that happened last Saturday and Sunday, this gathering has special meaning," said Glickman, of Congregation Beth Shalom. "We need to be with each other, we need to give love, we need to receive love.”

Anyone with family living amid the conflict was able to speak at the gathering about their experience.

Mark Borinsztejn said his niece in Jerusalem is "as far as I know, she is okay."

Simon Wajcman said his nephew lives in Israel. After speaking with his brother, leaving "him a message to see how his family was doing ... he said everything is fine."

Life, culture and healing were celebrated at the gathering through the Jewish community singing, praying and showing up for one another.

"Especially gratifying to see this many people gathered tonight — knowing the events of the past week, not knowing how many people will show up, especially on a cold and rainy night,” said Jim Sluyter, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City.

Looking ahead to resolution, Glickman said the community must stand strong and stand together.

“We know that we can act we know that we can donate and we know that we can give love and we know that we can support one another,” Glickman said.

