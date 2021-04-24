41 Action News Anchor Kevin Holmes raises $5,000 for American Cancer Society

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News Anchor Kevin Holmes achieved a long-time goal this weekend -- one that ended with shaving his head.

Holmes has been raising funds for the American Cancer Society, and part of the effort, dubbed “Shave to Save,” meant he wasn’t able to cut his hair until he reached his $5,000 donation goal.

KANSAS CITY!!!!!!!! We did it!!!!! We smashed the goal of 5k all to help support cancer patient programs and raise money for groundbreaking research so that we can one day beat cancer. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Time for that haircut now ! pic.twitter.com/jnMx3wHJzP — Kevin Holmes (@kholmesKSHB) April 24, 2021

After hitting that mark on Friday, Holmes brought in Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak to help him out with the haircut Saturday at Soul Patch Salon in Kansas City, Kansas.

As Lezak prepared to do the honors, he gave Holmes a fair-weather warning -- “There’s a cold front headed your way.”

This is what happens when you reach your fundraising goal! pic.twitter.com/OoPPVyNpET — Kevin Holmes (@kholmesKSHB) April 24, 2021

In all, Holmes has raised $5,499 for the American Cancer Society. The donation page will be open for 12 more days.

—

During the pandemic, 41 Action News wants to spotlight people, organizations and companies helping the community. To share these stories, use #WeSeeYouKSHB on social media.

