41 Action News Anchor Kevin Holmes raises $5,000 for American Cancer Society

41 Action News Anchor Kevin Holmes achieved a long-time goal this weekend -- one that ended with shaving his head.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Apr 24, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News Anchor Kevin Holmes achieved a long-time goal this weekend -- one that ended with shaving his head.

Holmes has been raising funds for the American Cancer Society, and part of the effort, dubbed “Shave to Save,” meant he wasn’t able to cut his hair until he reached his $5,000 donation goal.

After hitting that mark on Friday, Holmes brought in Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak to help him out with the haircut Saturday at Soul Patch Salon in Kansas City, Kansas.

As Lezak prepared to do the honors, he gave Holmes a fair-weather warning -- “There’s a cold front headed your way.”

In all, Holmes has raised $5,499 for the American Cancer Society. The donation page will be open for 12 more days.

During the pandemic, 41 Action News wants to spotlight people, organizations and companies helping the community. To share these stories, use #WeSeeYouKSHB on social media.

