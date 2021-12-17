Auto auction raises money for local charities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite the continued COVID-19 pandemic, a Kansas City, Missouri, auto auction donated its largest sum ever to charity.

On Thursday, America’s Auto Auction announced it had collected $322,961 to donate to local charities. About $160,000 of that total comes from the auction’s profits. The rest comes from auction employee payroll deductions, donations from auction customers and auction-sponsored fundraisers like a golf tournament.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” Doug Doll, general manager for America’s Auto Auction in Kansas City, said.

Since 2012, the auction has facilitated more than $1.9 million in donations. Money goes to support Jackson County CASA, Sheffield Place, Feed Northland Kids and Camp Quality of Greater Kansas City.

“It is incredible, it means so much and it will help so much,” Angie Blumel, president and CEO of Jackson County CASA, said.

Her organization received roughly $62,000 Thursday. Those funds will allow CASA to help an additional 60 children in 2022. CASA trains court appointed special advocates to help children who’ve experienced neglect or abuse. It is in the midst of expanding its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri.

Thursday’s donation was CASA’s largest corporate donation of the year and it came from a business with about 100 employees.

“I’m so grateful and impressed by the spirit of giving,” Blumel said. “I think other corporations in Kansas City, it’s a generous community, I hope they see this and take a cue from America’s Auto Auction. They’re amazing.”

Doll, the auction’s general manager, said he hopes to raise $500,000 next year.

“Our vision is to make a difference in people’s lives," Doll said. "We all realize we sell cars to make money, but why we’re doing it is to make a difference in people’s lives."

