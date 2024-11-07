'We used an important tool in our toolbox': Workers react to approval of Missouri Proposition A.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters approved Proposition A in Tuesday's election and that means a raise for thousands of workers.

Hundreds of people celebrated the victory Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The minimum wage in Missouri is currently $12.30 per hour. It will increase to $13.75 per hour on Jan. 1 and to $15 per hour in 2026.

"This victory is just like overwhelming” said Fran Marion, a leader in the Fight for $15. “You know it’s been a hard-fought fight.”

The amendment won with 57.7% of the vote.

KSHB 41 KSHB 41 anchor Kevin Holmes reveals the results for Missouri's Proposition A

“We here in Kansas City were able to go to the ballot box and give ourselves a raise,” said Terrence Wise, a Missouri Workers Center board member.

Wise said said this victory means more money for emergencies, bills and groceries.

KSHB 41 Fight for 15

“It’s been hard going to the grocery store the past few years,” said Wise. “Not only has it been hard going grocery shopping, but keeping the lights on, keeping a roof over our heads. That’s something that higher wages will do for Missourians. Not only give us the ability to live a better quality of life, but participate in the economy as a whole.”

Proposition A also will require all employers with more than 15 employees to provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

KSHB 41 Missouri Proposition A supporters

That's something Wise calls a game changer.

“We’re all human and we should have the ability to take a paid sick day without having to worry about missing a meal or having our lights cut off,” said Wise. “That’s more of a right.”

A right he says was long overdue.

Next up: A fight for benefits and vacation time.

It's a fight Wise believes can only be won at the polls.

“We use an important tool in our toolbox, the initiative petition process,” said Fran Marion. “To make sure that when it comes to decisions about our lives, we cut out the middleman.”