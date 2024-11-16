'We want answers': Independence apartment complex holds vigil for mother, baby killed in police shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Eight days ago, ababy just over two months old and her mother were killed in a shooting involving Independence Police at Oval Spring Apartments.

The sentiment at a candlelight vigil on Friday evening was similar to that day.

Family members struggled with conflicting emotions of anger and sadness.

“Why has the body camera footage not been released?" said Amber Travis, the victims' cousin. "Give my family some peace."

Waiting has made their grief much harder.

At the gathering that drew a large crowd of apartment tenants, family and friends, people were able to release a lot more than balloons for baby Destinii and her mother, Maria.

“I feel the support in my heart. We are so thankful to have so many people here to stand with us today,” said Felisha Holder, the baby's aunt.

The vigil, organized by the apartment complex and KCLEAP, was a space where kids could freely express themselves.

Children hugged teddy bears and colored poster boards while their parents supported one another and demanded answers.

“I think that it's BS," Travis said. “It makes me mad my family had to get together for something like this.”

A law enforcement presence was not allowed at the vigil due to tension between the family and police.

Family members want the police department and prosecutor's office to release body camera footage and discipline any officers involved.

The investigation of the incident is being led by the Blue Springs Police Department.

The case has not been sent yet to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Blue Springs PD told KSHB 41 on Friday their goal is to complete the investigation next week but the case will not be submitted until they follow all leads.

