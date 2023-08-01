'We want closure': Family of Liberty hit-and-run victim pleads for person responsible to come forward

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to figure out what happened to 30-year-old John Paul Scheidecker early Sunday morning on 120th Street between A Highway and Fishing River Road.

Investigators say Scheidecker pulled over on the side of the road — for an unknown reason — just a few minutes away from his farm when a vehicle hit him and drove off.

“We’re just at a loss. To lose someone at the prime of their life, on top of the unknown, you know, is really why we’re struggling,” said Paul's brother, Luke Scheidecker. “He meant so much to so many people.”

Scheidecker believes details of the incident are the first step to healing for his family. Without the facts, they say there is no sense of justice.

“We want closure as a family. We want to understand what happened that night,” Scheidecker said. “There’s still so many scenarios. Was it an accident? Was it something else? Was it an act of violence?”

The Scheidecker family says they'll always remember JP's incredible smile, heart for adventure and the time he spent working on his dream property in Liberty, where he hoped to share many memories with his loved ones.

“Please do the right thing. I know it’s hard but step forward to do the right thing," Scheidecker said. "If you know someone else, you heard something, please call. We’re gonna show God’s love no matter what happened.”

