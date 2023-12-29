'We want zero fare forever': Bus riders in KC demand free bus fare ahead of new year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After efforts from dozens at last week's Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) board meeting, thousands of bus riders await the future of the bus system.

Advocates of fare-free transportation, like Raymond Forstater of the Sunrise Movement KC, have been pushing for a longer-term fix to do away with bus fares completely. While talks about the long-term future of bus fares continue, the recent decision by KCATA to extend the fare-free initiative into the new year is considered as a temporary measure.

"It's frustrating," Forstater said. "This is a critical public service, our public transit and our buses especially, and it's very important that the community and people that rely on that service have a voice in how things go.”

Forstater, a vocal supporter of fare-free transit, emphasizes that making public transportation more accessible is crucial for the community.

"There was a lot of examples given about the critical importance that zero fare plays in people's lives and protecting their access to food, to health care, to education, jobs, all those things," Forstater said. "So, we really hope that they take to heart the emails and the testimonies and move forward, recognizing how monumental of a policy this is.”

According to KC bus official, the COVID-19 fund that helped maintain the bus fare free for the last three years is running low. Tyler Means, KCATA chief mobility and strategic officer, said they are listening to the public and are working to bring a solution that meets their needs.

“I want people to understand that we're not trying to pull a fast one," Means said. "There will be public engagement. We want them to be involved. We want to ask them questions. We want to get their input. We want to make sure that we're building the system for everyone."

With no decision made in the last board meeting, Means wants to assure bus riders, that the bus fare will continue to be free in the start of 2024.

“I think you'd almost be safe to say that 2024 is going to be a no-fare situation," Means said.

The KCATA board will reconvene once again in the start of the new year to discuss the future of the bus system in Kansas City. This meeting will be held for the public to attend. As a voice for the thousands that rely on the bus for their everyday transportation, Forstater said he will continue to work diligently for a better and long-term solution.

