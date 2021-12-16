Watch
Wednesday night storm damages Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport

Leslie DelasBour
Posted at 2:50 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 15:53:57-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday night's thunderstorm, which had wind gusts reaching up to 77 miles per hour, caused major damage to parts of the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Aviation Department told KSHB 41 News the extent of the damage:

  • Major damage to roof of Hangar 2, which is privately owned by Signature Flight Support and is not the "terminal."
  • Damage to Hangar 9, which is also privately owned by Signature Flight Support and is not the “terminal."
  • Insulation strewn about, mostly in the parking lot adjacent to east of Hangar 2. The insulation was cleaned up last night.
  • One taxiway marker light damaged
  • One tree damaged
  • And some other miscellaneous minor damage

The airport also experienced some "momentary power blips," but it did not impact operations.

Kansas City International Airport also ran into operating troubles due to storms in the area.

