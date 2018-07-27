Weekend events aimed at stopping violence, bringing community together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OperationCeaseFire is planning multiple events to reach the Kansas City community this weekend to help promote a violence-free weekend from Friday Through Sunday.
Ronell Bailey with OperationCeaseFire KC and Samantha Hamilton, with Bass Promotions, are organizing the events. They explained that it's important to bring the community together to feel connected and important to one another.
They also said the events will also help the community have safe activities and feel the unifying force of taking a stand against violence and choosing peace.