Weekend events aimed at stopping violence, bringing community together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OperationCeaseFire is planning multiple events to reach the Kansas City community this weekend to help promote a violence-free weekend from Friday Through Sunday.

Ronell Bailey with OperationCeaseFire KC and Samantha Hamilton, with Bass Promotions, are organizing the events. They explained that it's important to bring the community together to feel connected and important to one another.

They also said the events will also help the community have safe activities and feel the unifying force of taking a stand against violence and choosing peace.

Click here to see the 41 Action News Interview on OperationCeaseFire

All of the following events are free and open to the public:

Friday, July 27: Gospel Concert

United Believers Community Church

5600 E. 112th Terrace

7 p.m.

Saturday, July 28: Family Field Day

United Believers Community Church

5600 E. 112th Terrace

Noon to 4 p.m.

Bring your kids out for a Free fun - filled day of food, fun, and fellowship. There will be lots of games, a bounce house and an open gym for kids to play basketball.

Sunday, July 29: Free Haircuts

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

There are seven barbershops around the KC area who will be giving free haircuts to stop the violence. Click here to visit OperationCeaseFire KC on Facebook for a list of participating barbershops.