Weekend Fun with 41 events: September 11th-13th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Celebrate 45 years of Fiesta Hispana with three days of music, culture, and community in Kansas City!

Admission is free and located at the American Royal: Lot B.

Here are the hours: Friday, 5-11pm, Saturday, noon to 11 pm and Sunday noon to 9:30pm

The KKFI Crossroads Music Fest takes place Saturday

Celebrate music and culture all day and night at Lemonade Park.

It's from noon to 1 a.m

General admission tickets are $40 - you can buy them here.

It's 9-1-3 Day this weekend!

At Big Eleven Lake in KCK — It's free from 2 p.m to 8 p.m on Sunday.

There will be free BBQ, live DJ, drill team and a bounce house!

There's also black restaurant week going through Sunday Rachel Henderson and Alyssa Jackson have covered.

Haskell Indian Art Market kicks off this weekend in Lawrence.

There will be jewelry, pottery, carving, paintings, and other artwork at the annual Haskell Indian Art Market located at the Haskell Powwow Grounds.

Traditional Native American food will be served, and entertainment will occur daily at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4p.m.

Hours are 10-6 on Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday.

It's free admission!

The Community Mental Health Fund will be holding a free Community Wellness Fest celebration on Saturday!

This is a free community event that'll feature live entertainment, mental health resources, food, kids activities and more

It's from 11 a.m to 2p.m at The Gathering Place KC located at 3126 Benton Blvd in KCMO.

While it is a free event, you are encouraged to RSVP here.

Out in Ottawa, Kansas, it's the 31st Annual Power of the Past Antique Engine & Tractor Show at Forest Park.

It's open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $5.00 for the whole weekend. Kids 12 & under get in free.

Vendors, Food Trucks, Tractors and free demonstrations, Live music all weekend, Kids Pedal Pull on Saturday, Garden Tractor Pull on Sunday and Free tractor tram rides around the park

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.

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