'We'll prevail again this year': Kansas City illuminates City Hall Menorah, celebrating Hanukkah

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas alongside local Jewish leaders Thursday night illuminated the City Hall Menorah to celebrate Hanukkah.

"We are reminded that we all have beloved traditions and even share cultural themes and values in common," said Neta Meltzer, the interim executive director for the American Jewish Committee. "We all share this community and each of our thriving is tied to, and dependent on the thriving of others."

Across the globe, 15.7 million Jews are celebrating Hanukkah, known as the "Festival of Lights." In Hebrew, Hanukkah translates to "dedication." The holiday commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

In 164 BC, a group of Jewish fighters, Maccabees, at the command of Judah of Maccabees engaged in battle with the Greek army, which captured the city of Jerusalem in 200 BC.

Judah and his fighters took back the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. They attempted to re-light their menorah, a then oil-based candelabra, used in Jewish worship.

The fighters found there was only enough oil to hold light for one day. In a miracle, the menorah remained lit for eight days.

Jews commemorate ancestral efforts in the annual Hanukkah holiday, celebrating freedom from injustice.

"The Jews have absolutely become a resilient people. Certainly back in the times of Hanukkah but so many different times during our history," explained Jay Lewis, the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City. "Now today and in the post-October 7th world, there is rising anti-semitism. Our resilience gets tested again and Hanukkah is a good reminder we are resilient, we are a strong people, and we prevailed many times and we’ll prevail again this year.”

The 2024 Menorah Lighting celebration at Kansas City's City Hall has only taken place a handful of times. This year, it symbolizes the Jewish community's presence in the Metro.

"We started it to make sure everybody knew they were welcome, from all faith communities in Kansas City. But certainly for our Jewish sisters and brothers, that you knew you always have a home here at City Hall," Mayor Lucas told those in attendance.

For the first time since 2005, the first night of Hanukkah fell on Dec. 25, Christmas Day. Since 1900, the holiday's first night has fallen on Christmas five times: 1910, 1921, 1959, 2005, and now 2024.

Judaism follows the 354-day-long lunar calendar, following the length of time it takes for the moon to revolve around the sun.

Hanukkah lasts eight nights. The shorter lunar calendar means each year, the holiday starts 11 days earlier and can begin as early as Thanksgiving.

"It’s a beautiful metaphor that Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are all right here at the same time. They’re all about light, warmth, and bringing more light into the world. The Jewish community feels totally integrated in the Kansas City Community," added Lewis. "It’s not this way in every city. In Kansas City, we have multiple religions and cultures that can all be intertwined the way Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah are. The fact we can be inside City Hall having this kind of celebration, I don’t think it gets any better than that.”

Lewis says Jewish communities have remained safe in history during times of strife through their healthy relationship with elected officials and the government.

Thursday night's display offered Marcee Levin, an Overland Park native, the chance to become more connected in her hometown.

"I just moved back home after being gone for 40 years," Levin said. "This ceremony shows strength. Having city hall sponsor this shows the Jewish community in Kansas City is so strong and tight-knit."

The first night of Hanukkah was Dec. 25 and the final night is Jan. 2. The 12-foot blue menorah located outside City Hall will illuminate a new candle each night of Hanukkah at 7 p.m.

