Wellington restaurant works to keep momentum going throughout Chiefs season

WELLINGTON, Mo. — Businesses big and small are cashing in on the Chiefs' winning season as the team now heads to the Super Bowl.

Catfish Charlie's in small-town Wellington is making the most of the hype by creating Chiefs-inspired menu items. The goal is to boost the turnout during football games on Sundays.

There is the Andy Reid burger, a 1 pound burger nestled between a grilled cheese, stuffed with mac and cheese and topped with hush puppies. It is named after the head coach because general manager Cosette Spencer said it would be Coach Reid-approved if he took a bite.

There are red and yellow cakes and pies to pair if there is room for dessert. Or it can be washed down with a Mahomes Mocha, a boozy blended cocktail topped with chocolate whipped cream to resemble Kansas City's favorite quarterback.

​"We are a small family-run hole-in-the-wall place. Not a whole lot of people know about us because we are the only restaurant in Wellington. So it's just important so we can get people in here. We can build our business as much as we can and we can celebrate the Chiefs," Spencer said.

Wellington sits off Highway 24 in Lafayette County, away from the main interstate traffic.

Spencer said business is good but not where they would like to see it on football Sundays. She hopes people choose Catfish Charlie's as the place to watch the big game next week.

