Wellsville, Kansas, Police Department to no longer use Flock cameras

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wellsville, Kansas, police chief announced Thursday the police department would be ending its agreements with Flock Safety after the community raised concerns over Flock cameras.

The city of Wellsville, located in Franklin County, currently has two Flock cameras — one on First Street west of Ash Street, and one at 10th and Main streets.

The one at 10th and Main streets was relocated from Kansas Highway 33 after a request from the Kansas Department of Transportation due to bridge work.

The police department said the license plate reader cameras will now be covered and city staff will not have authorization to use them.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to share their concerns, ask questions and participate in this conversation,” Chief Danny Hackler said in a press release. “I appreciate your willingness to speak up and your continued commitment to making Wellsville a strong and welcoming community.”

The department's agreements with Flock Safety had been in place since October 2023.

Flock cameras and their uses have been an ongoing discussion in the Kansas City area in recent months.

Back in April, the city of Weston, Missouri, put a stop to future installations of Flock cameras and removed its system after pushback from residents.

Steve Silvestri/KSHB 41 A Flock camera in Weston, Missouri.

Down the road in Platte City, families raised privacy concerns over a proposed Flock camera at Rising Star Park in July, forcing the city to hit pause on plans to install it.

The surveillance technology company announced changes Aug. 13 to its operations after growing privacy concerns. Flock introduced new police auditing and accountability controls.

Despite these changes, the “DeFlock” movement is still gaining traction in the metro and nationwide, and Kansas City-area residents are making their voices heard.

There has also been recent vandalism to Flock cameras in communities like Kearney, Missouri.

KSHB 41 Kearney's Flock cameras have been vandalized twice in two weeks.

READ MORE | Kearney's Flock cameras vandalized twice in 2 weeks amid privacy debate

"I think there are a lot of privacy and data concerns that aren't necessarily being addressed in the best way," Blue Springs resident Rob Jestus previously told KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne.

Blue Springs became Missouri's first “Flock Safe City,” dedicating $4.6 million to a 10-year contract.

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