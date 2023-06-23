'We're behind the curve' COMBAT STRiVIN' aims to reduce crime by helping victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County initiative is bringing together numerous community members to reduce crime.

Striving Together to Reduce Crime in Neighborhoods (STRiVIN') brings together police, school administrators, faith leaders, community members, social workers, and elected officials to address violence.

“We meet monthly, and we identify problems, come up with solutions and then the main thing is implement them," said Vince Ortega, executive director of Jackson County COMBAT.

What makes STRiVIN' unique from other crime prevention programs is the reliance on community collaboration and a focus on crime data.

Ortega said the program has been successful and points to the 33 percent drop in crime in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood in the 18 months span after STRiVIN' started in 2015.

In 2023, crime data isn't showing any promise at the moment. According to KCPD, there has been 91 homicides as of June 23, up from 71 homicides at this time in 2022

Non-fatal shooting victims are also up. Police say there are 219 living victims as of June 18th, 2023, compared to the 207 living victims last year.

“What if we didn’t identify the problem? What if we didn’t provide these resources? Where would those numbers be as far as shootings?" asks Ortega. "We’re behind the curve. No doubt about it. But we’re at least learning, we’re progressing and we’re evolving.”

Part of the progress includes hubs the STRiVIN' program relies on. The hubs are based in five communities:



South Kansas City

Northeast Kansas City

Independence

Raytown

Mid-Town Kansas City

Pastor Braden Mims is part of the Mid-Town Kansas City hub.

His church, Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ, has received referrals for shooting victims for a year.

“When we first were approached about the Strivin’ hub, we were under the impression that we’d get about 100 in a year. We have gotten 5 times that amount," explained Mims.

His church is along Prospect Avenue, an area he describes as a "hot spot" for violent crime. Mims said he has heard numerous stories from the victims seeking help at his church.

“I had a disagreement with somebody and they pulled out a gun and shot me," Mims said, "We have some that were at a public facility and shots rang out and they end up getting shot. We have some that are robbery victims."

Pastor Mims explained that since his church as a referral site, they try to provides counseling, food, clothes to people in the community and on occasion, providing support for someone tell their story.

“That what this was for," Mims said, "It was to change the way that we interact with folks.”

Mims said the ongoing violence can be discouraging to many in the community, but his faith isn't shaken.

“It is mind blowing that we could have so much violence. But what I often say is in the worst of times, I often see the best in people and that’s what I try to hold on to,” Mims said.