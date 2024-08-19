“We're going to be better than anybody thinks;” Rebuilding Central High School football after a year away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new and improved football program at Central High School, and they want their community to know it.

“Our goal is to go undefeated, win a championship, but just show people who we are, not just the upstart team, but a strong team, a formidable team,” said Coltin Ferguson, Central quarterback.

Ferguson is a Central student entering his last year of high school and first year of football.

“I've watched football since I was five, but I've never actually played it. Maybe a little harder than I thought coming in, but it's gotten easier as you just come to practice more and more,” said Ferguson.

Although the players taking the field are rookies, their coach is not.

“I knew nothing about Central before I got here. I just knew I was a football coach,” said Michael Klyce, Central head coach,

Klyce is Central’s new head coach. He says Central lost their football team last year due to falling enrollment.

According to KCPS, Central High School started the 2023 school year with 409 students, but they’re starting this year with more than 550.

“They're happy to have their own team again. We've had between 20-25 kids to the practice, which is not bad at this time, and it's our first year,” said Klyce.

Klyce says the number of jerseys on the sidelines doesn’t matter.

“I'm not sure about what they needed, but we only play with 11,” said Klyce.

That number may sound small, but Klyce says it’s plenty. He’s more focused on the character of the players on the field than he is the numbers on the board.

“When you're rebuilding and building from literally the ground up, doing the simple things correct, I think that's a win for us,” said Klyce.

Central high school’s first football game is August 23. The team wants their community to come support them and the hard work they’ve put in so far.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.