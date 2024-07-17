'We're going to bounce back': Liberty sports goods store owner resilient after burglary

LIBERTY, Mo. — The owner of Adventure Outdoors in Liberty, Missouri, plans to reopen his sporting goods and gun store after a burglary Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows two people drive a car through the storefront, then take several guns.

Liberty police said the suspects took multiple handguns and long guns.

The store owner, Daniel Mull, said he was devastated by an early morning phone call informing him about the break-in.

“All of our hard work, all the time we’ve spent trying to build this up was just gone in less than two minutes,” Mull said.

He opened the store in downtown Liberty exactly one year ago with his wife and children.

The importance the store has on his entire family is a driving factor for Mull to reopen.

"We decided we’re not going to let them win," Mull said. "We’re going to bounce back from this."

Police said the burglars drove away in a gray or silver van. They left behind the Hyundai Tucson SUV they rammed into the store.

Duane Brock found out on Monday his car was stolen from Reed Hyundai in Merriam, Kansas.

Police told them they had spotted it in the Northland, but were not able to recover it.

He was surprised to learn someone used the car Tuesday morning at Mull's store in Liberty.

"It’s so surreal when it’s your vehicle," Brock said. "There are just so many levels of everything."

Brock has only seen pictures of the SUV since police processed it.

He said his insurance company is reviewing the vehicle’s damage now.

“It looks to be cosmetic, but it’s every panel possible is damaged, so I don’t know if the accumulation is going to be a total loss,” Brock said.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms announced Wednesday it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on who took the guns.

Anyone with information should call 1-888-ATF-Tips (1-888-283-8477).

The Merriam Police Department encourages anyone who's car is stolen to report it right away.

A captain at the department said car owners should keep a copy of their car's VIN, title, and registration somewhere other than inside their car.

