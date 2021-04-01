We're Hiring: Winco Fireworks has 25 open jobs in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Winco Fireworks needs to hire about 25 people to help at its Grandview warehouse.

Pay for these full-time seasonal jobs starts at $14 per hour and could lead to a year-round position.

Jobs range from loading and unloading product, picking orders and putting together assortments.

"We actually make the family assortments like you see in a lot of the tents and stores we have, we put those all together here," Mike Collar, Winco Fireworks president, said. "We just need people that are willing to work hard."

There also will be opportunities for overtime while the company prepares for the Fourth of July holiday.

"I love the people, very nice, very friendly, very fast paced job," Samantha Casey, who has worked at Winco Fireworks for seven years, said. "I like to be on my feet."

The company, which is based in Kansas City, Missouri, started more than 40 years ago and now has distribution centers around the country.

To apply for one of these jobs, visit the Winco Fireworks website or also email Denise McCurdy with any questions at denise@wincofireworks.com.