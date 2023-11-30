'We’re needed out there': Lee's Summit snowplow driver details job during winter season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Keeping the streets clear and safe during a winter storm takes a lot of time, energy and care, which is something Brian Tuckfield, equipment operator for Lee's Summit Public Works, takes a lot of pride in.

“We’re first responders when it comes to this, there’s no doubt about it. We know the fire department, police depend on us, so that’s the important part, that’s the excitement end of it. We’re needed out there," Tuckfield said.

Tuckfield has cleared snow for the city of Lee’s Summit for 22 years. He says his favorite part of his job in the winter months is when they get through each storm successfully.

“After all these years, my favorite part is starting it, and getting through it, and ending it,” Tuckfield said.

During his tenure with the department, Tuckfield has experienced big changes in technology. Over the last 22 years, Tuckfield said one of the main differences has been the switch from paper map book routing methods to GPS tracking on an iPad, which he said has made the job more efficient and less stressful.

“Just punch it out and it will tell you as you’re going, you don't always have to look at a map book or stop, wonder where you’re at. You know what to do, it’s telling you, and if you miss something, it will tell you,” Tuckfield said.

KSHB 41 Melissa Weber

The technology helps minimize questions or complaints from Lee's Summit residents about where drivers have treated. It also aids in training new employees who may not be as familiar with the city's streets, like Marissa Weber.

“I used to be afraid or fearful, like, I’m not sure I can do something like this, so I’m not sure I’m up to take on this," Weber said. "But, I think it’s good to face your fears and try new things.”

Luckily, there are a lot of tools in Lee's Summit's Public Works facility to help combat each winter storm. Lee’s Summit has 40 tons of salt ready to use each winter. The facility also houses other chemicals that can be tailored to each storm based on projected snow accumulations and temperatures.

Shawn Graff, the assistant director of Lee’s Summit Public Works, showed KSHB 41 Lindsey Anderson around the facility, and explained the different options for treating roads.

KSHB 41 An inside look at a salt barn at the Lee's Summit Public Works facility.

“One is just straight salt brine, that’s what we run most of the time. When it gets really cold, we’ll put calcium chloride mix, salt brine, calcium chloride. It allows the salt to work at lower temperatures than it normally would,” he said.

From new employees to the veterans, Lee’s Summit Public Works is ready to hit the roads and keep the area clear and safe this season.

“We do work 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Graff said. "We’ll go as long as it takes to get everything done. We’ve got a lot of great employees that care about this community and want to do a really good job.”

Graff shared some tips to navigate roads during the first few snows of the season.

“Be prepared for it," he said. "Be sure to slow down that day, give yourself a little extra time, and our first snow is always worse. We forget cars don’t brake and accelerate the way they do on dry pavement.”

—