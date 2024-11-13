'We're on a fixed income': homeowners in Clay County look towards new property tax relief program

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

Homeowners in Clay County packed another informational meeting Tuesday to learn more about the new property tax relief program.

The new initiative is expected to benefit thousands of homeowners by providing much-needed assistance as property values and tax rates rise across the region.

“I moved from Johnson County, which is supposed to be the highest property taxes in the area, and my taxes were $2,000 more than it was in Johnson County, which I thought was strange," said Tom Hiemer.

The Clay County Commission passed the Senior Real Estate Property Tax Relief on Nov. 30, 2023. Hiemer said it's much needed help for many in the county.

“We're on a fixed income, you know, I'm not bringing in money anymore. I'm living off the Social Security and my retirement," said Hiemer.

Starting next year, seniors 62 years and older will get relief on future tax bills.

Under the new program, homeowners will have their property taxes frozen for 2024 and will be eligible for a credit if their property taxers are higher in 2025.

Commissioner at Large JoAnn Lawson who has been in the forefront of the program said property taxes have become a burden for homeowners.

“A lot of them had to sell their homes because they couldn't afford the taxes. They lived on fixed incomes," said Commissioner Lawson. "When this came along, I thought this is perfect for our people."

Qualification requirements:



Must be or turn 62 years of age in 2025.

Must be a homeowner in Clay County.

The home you are claiming must be your primary residence.

"You want to be fair to everybody. I feel that the seniors are the basis for our county. They've done such hard work to make this successful," said Lawson.

Applications for the program roll out on Jan. 1 and must be submitted by March 31st.

You can can find more information on upcoming meetings and about the program here.

